Russians remotely mine roads in Kherson residential areas: police EOD teams neutralize anti-personnel mines. VIDEO+PHOTOS
The enemy remotely mined roads in residential neighborhoods; Kherson police EOD technicians neutralized anti-personnel mines.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
"Occupation forces continue their terror against Kherson’s civilian population. Recently, the enemy remotely mined sections of roads and intersections in several districts," the statement said.
Petal mines were scattered
It was reported that for yet another war crime, the Russians once again used PFM-1 "petal" anti-personnel mines.
Police EOD teams in Kherson region were dispatched to the mined areas.
With the support of patrol police officers, they collected and neutralized the dangerous devices.
