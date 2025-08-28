Russia shells medical facility in Kherson: woman killed, staff member wounded (updated)

Russian forces shelled a medical facility in Kherson with artillery on the morning of August 28.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, a 25-year-old woman sustained severe injuries in the attack and is undergoing surgery. A 69-year-old employee of the healthcare facility was also wounded and will receive outpatient treatment.

"Around 11:30 a.m., Russian forces shelled one of Kherson’s medical facilities," the regional administration said in a statement.

It was later reported that the 25-year-old woman from Kherson died in hospital.

"Doctors fought for the victim’s life until the very end, but her injuries proved too severe," the head of the regional administration said.

Read more: Russian forces shell Kherson: two people injured