Russian forces shell Kherson: two people injured
On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 27, Russian forces shelled Kherson. Two men were injured in the attack.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"At around 4:15 PM, Russian forces shelled Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two men, aged 35 and 62, were injured. Preliminary reports indicate they sustained blast injuries."
The victims are under medical supervision.
