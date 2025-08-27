ENG
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Woman injured in enemy attack on Chervonodniprivka in Zaporizhzhia region

shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces struck Chervonodniprivka in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a woman.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a Russian FPV drone struck a private house in Chervonodniprivka. The blast damaged the roof, facade, and windows of the house. Outbuildings were destroyed by the explosion and fragments.

As a result of the attack, a 76-year-old woman was injured. She has received all necessary medical assistance.

