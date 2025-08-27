Woman injured in enemy attack on Chervonodniprivka in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces struck Chervonodniprivka in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a woman.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a Russian FPV drone struck a private house in Chervonodniprivka. The blast damaged the roof, facade, and windows of the house. Outbuildings were destroyed by the explosion and fragments.

As a result of the attack, a 76-year-old woman was injured. She has received all necessary medical assistance.

