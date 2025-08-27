Woman injured in enemy attack on Chervonodniprivka in Zaporizhzhia region
Russian forces struck Chervonodniprivka in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a woman.
This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that a Russian FPV drone struck a private house in Chervonodniprivka. The blast damaged the roof, facade, and windows of the house. Outbuildings were destroyed by the explosion and fragments.
As a result of the attack, a 76-year-old woman was injured. She has received all necessary medical assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password