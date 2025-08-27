Almost hundred UAVs and targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure: Russia continues war and does not respond to world’s calls for peace - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Following Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for new steps to put pressure on Russia to stop the strikes and to ensure real security.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he noted that restoration work is underway in the Sumy region after Russian drone strikes.

"Almost a hundred UAVs and targeted strikes at night against our regions, specifically against civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, energy facilities were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Putin is afraid of meeting with Zelenskyy, so he constantly puts forward conditions - Canadian Prime Minister Carney

The attack caused power outages in the Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. More than a hundred thousand households were left without electricity. All services are engaged on the ground, and the power supply will be restored as soon as possible.

In the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a regular lyceum with a drone, and in Kherson, a high-rise building. There are victims. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. The Dnipro region was also hit.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed security guarantees: We are accelerating the determination of details

"The Russians continue the war and do not respond to any words of the world that they need to stop the killing and destruction. New steps are needed to put pressure on Russia to stop the strikes and to ensure real security. We are working with our partners to apply this pressure. Thank you to everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 95 drones of various types on the night of 27 August. According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defences shot down/suppressed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country. There were 21 UAVs hit in 9 locations.