News Result of the work of the air force
Russia attacked Ukraine with 95 "Shaheds": air defense forces neutralized 74 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on August 27, 2025 What is known

On the night of August 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 95 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (occupied Crimea).

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement said.

21 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

