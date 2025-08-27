Putin is afraid of meeting with Zelenskyy, so he constantly puts forward conditions - Canadian Prime Minister Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the terms for ending the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"President Putin keeps putting forward conditions and stalling because he is afraid of this meeting," said the Canadian prime minister.

At the same time, Carney noted that Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin "on any neutral territory."

"That is, he does not expect Putin to visit Kyiv, but he himself does not plan to go to Moscow for this meeting. However, any location is acceptable," the prime minister added.

Carney emphasized that it is important for allies to continue providing assistance to Ukraine until this meeting takes place.

