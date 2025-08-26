Next week there will be contacts with countries that may host negotiations – Zelenskyy

This week, there will be contacts with Turkey, Gulf countries, and European nations that could serve as platforms for talks with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reported.

"On our part, everything will be fully prepared to end the war. It is important that our partners confirm this. From then on, everything will depend exclusively on the will of world leaders, above all the United States – to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He added that new steps and new pressure are needed: sanctions and tariffs.

"We discussed this with General Kellogg yesterday; we are working very substantively with the Americans. After our meeting in Washington, we now have a new basis for joint work. This is significant," the president noted.

He stressed that Russia is only signaling its intent to continue avoiding real negotiations. This can only be changed with strong sanctions, strong tariffs – genuine pressure.

"We are also taking our own steps that can make a difference. I want to thank our soldiers for their precision – Ukrainian drones and Ukrainian missiles are truly working well. Russia’s logistics and fuel infrastructure are feeling it," the head of state concluded.

