Zelenskyy and Radakin discuss frontline situation, AFU needs and drone production funding. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Antony Radakin, and his successor, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

The parties discussed continued support for Ukraine: the situation on the frontline, the needs of Ukrainian soldiers and the supply of necessary weapons, funding for Ukrainian drone production, and joint projects.

"We also spoke about diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve a real and lasting peace. We must maximize the pace of our work and ensure clarity and transparency in everything related to security guarantees," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy and Radakin also discussed in detail the work of national security advisers on guarantees of security for Ukraine and progress within the Coalition of the Willing.

