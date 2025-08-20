United Kingdom ready to send troops to Ukraine to protect its skies and ports, - Chief of Staff Radakin

The United Kingdom is ready to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, this was stated by the Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Anthony Radakin.

It is noted that Radakin will soon inform his American colleagues at a meeting at the Pentagon that the United Kingdom is ready to send troops to protect Ukraine's skies and seas, but not to the front line with Russia.

He is also expected to confirm that the United Kingdom will provide soldiers for logistical support and training.

Previously, there was talk of deploying up to 30,000 troops to protect Ukrainian facilities, but this figure was reduced due to resistance from some European countries.

We would like to remind you that President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops in the territory of Ukraine as part of security guarantees.