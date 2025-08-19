ENG
News Security guarantees for Ukraine
There will be no US troops in Ukraine, Europe will provide security guarantees, - Trump

President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Post.

At the same time, he suggested that the US would provide some form of air defense.

Trump stated that the US would support Europeans in ensuring Ukraine's security.

"We are ready to help them with various things, especially, perhaps, if it is possible to talk about it on the air, because no one else has things like we do," he said.

He also suggested that European troops would be present in Ukraine.

Read more: Next 15 days are critical to work on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Macron

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the next round of talks on security guarantees for Ukraine would take place on August 19.

According to the WSJ, US Secretary of State Rubio will head a group that will develop a draft security guarantee for Ukraine.

After meeting with Trump and European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that work was underway on specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

