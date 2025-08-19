Next 15 days are critical to work on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining security guarantees for Ukraine following talks at the White House.

This was reported by Politico, as reported by Censor.NET.

He noted the importance of "doing all the necessary work on security guarantees."

"The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to finalize the work with the Americans and to provide these guarantees of content security," the French leader said.

Macron praised Donald Trump's decision to provide Ukraine with "very good security guarantees."

"The big change in recent days is that he has recognized the need to guarantee Ukraine's security," the president said.

The exact nature of this security guarantee is currently unknown, but Macron said that "British, French, German, Turkish, and other forces are ready to conduct operations, not on the front lines, not provocatively, but operations to secure the air, sea, and land."

At the same time, Macron warned against "quick victories" and trusting the Kremlin's words. According to him, Russia is a "destabilizing force" and a "predator, a cannibal at our doorstep."

"We want to ensure that this peace, and therefore this agreement, will give Ukrainians the opportunity to rebuild their country and live in peace, confident that after the conclusion of the peace agreement they will have sufficient deterrence not to be attacked again, and Europeans will be able to live in peace and security," the French leader added.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the next round of talks on security guarantees for Ukraine would take place on August 19.

According to the WSJ, US Secretary of State Rubio will head a group that will develop a draft security guarantee for Ukraine.

After meeting with Trump and European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that work was underway on specific security guarantees for Ukraine.