Ukraine has right to enter into security agreements not only with US and Europe, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stressed that Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements with other states, and the United States is working with partners on a system of guarantees.

According to Censor.NET, Rubio said this in an interview with Fox News.

He noted that any sovereign country in the world has the right to enter into defence alliances with other countries. And this applies not only to NATO - the US has such alliances with South Korea and Japan, and individual countries also enter into similar alliances with each other.

"And so I think everyone would acknowledge – including, by the way, for the first time the Russian side under President Trump’s sort of pressure or suggestion – is that in fact a Ukraine post-conflict has a right to enter into security agreements with other countries," Rubio said.

He noted that the United States is currently coordinating with its European and non-European allies to create such security guarantees.

"And that will be something that will have to be in place after a peace deal so that Ukraine can feel safe moving forward," the Secretary of State noted.

Rubio is convinced that the strongest guarantee of security for Ukraine is a powerful army.

He also added that the United States no longer provides weapons to Ukraine for free - now they are purchased and supplied by European countries through NATO.

