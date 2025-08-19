Ukraine wants to buy $90bn worth of arms from US, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to purchase $90 billion worth of weapons from the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Zelensky noted that such a package would work as part of security guarantees.

According to him, it includes, in particular, aircraft and air defence systems.

In addition, the president said that there is an agreement with the United States to purchase Ukrainian drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is ready to buy $100 billion worth of US arms with European funds and sign a $50 billion deal with Ukrainian companies to produce drones in exchange for security guarantees.