Germany will provide $500 million for purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under NATO initiative

Germany will contribute $500 million to the NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with American weapons.

This was announced by the NATO press service on Wednesday, August 13, Censor.NET reports.

Germany will provide $500 million for the NATO initiative "Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL), which will continue to provide Ukraine with American weapons.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Germany's announcement as "a strong demonstration of Germany’s enduring commitment to Ukraine’s defence."

"This delivery will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. Germany is the largest European contributor of military aid to Ukraine, and today’s announcement further underlines its commitment to help the Ukrainian people defend their freedom and sovereignty," he emphasised.

The German Foreign Ministry noted that support packages for Ukraine under the PURL initiative will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered by the United States faster than by European partners or Canada on the planned scale. These include, in particular, air defence equipment.

To recap, on July 14, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

