About 10 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, - Bloomberg

European leaders are seeking to put Kyiv in a stronger position ahead of a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with about 10 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees.

"A package of security guarantees for Ukraine will take shape as soon as this week as leaders seize on President Donald Trump’s backing for a plan that involves sending European troops as part of a potential peace deal.

After a White House summit on Monday yielded a firmer US commitment to guarantees, European leaders are looking to leverage Trump’s offer and place Kyiv in a stronger position ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy," the newspaper notes.

According to sources familiar with the matter, a meeting of European officials on Tuesday discussed a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace deal, including the size and position of military personnel

"About 10 countries would be ready to send forces to the war-battered nation," the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The UK government said that European military officials will meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to discuss "robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended."

The talks will be attended by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as well as defence ministers from NATO member states, according to sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources familiar with the talks, the first phase will involve assistance to the Ukrainian military in the form of "training and reinforcements".

These forces will be supported by a multinational group consisting mainly of European troops, with the UK and France ready to send hundreds of their soldiers to be stationed in Ukraine, away from the front line, the sources said.

The next part of the plan concerns intelligence sharing, border surveillance, weapons and possibly air defence.

European officials expect the US to at least continue to provide intelligence and military equipment through partners.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that further talks on security guarantees for Ukraine would take place on 19 August.

According to the WSJ, US Secretary of State Rubio will lead a group that will draft security guarantees for Ukraine.

After his meeting with Trump and European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was working on specific content for security guarantees for Ukraine.