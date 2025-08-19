Japan will consider possible participation in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, - PM Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced the possibility of Tokyo's participation in providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

"We will fulfill our role appropriately, determining what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities," Ishiba said, commenting on a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who noted that Japan is one of about 30 countries in the "Coalition of the Willing" working on potential ways to provide security guarantees to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression in the future.

Read more: Next 15 days are critical to work on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Macron

"At this point, we cannot say specifically what we plan to do," added the Japanese government leader.

According to the Japanese Constitution, the country may only use its military forces for self-defense. This limits the government's ability to engage in overseas operations, although the Japan Self-Defense Forces have participated in several international peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions.