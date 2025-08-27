Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed security guarantees: We are accelerating the determination of details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Finnish leader Alexander Stubb.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"A very good conversation – as always, we are coordinating our positions for more meaningful results. Our teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, with everyone involved: Europeans, Americans, and our other partners in the coalition of the willing. Military commanders, defense ministers, security advisors – we are preparing the components of future security at various levels. We are accelerating the process of defining the details. It is time to organize a format for leaders to discuss and determine the key points and deadlines," the statement said.

According to Zelenskнy, relations with the US were also discussed.

"Maximum substance in these relations. Unfortunately, the Russians are currently sending negative signals regarding meetings and further developments. Attacks on our cities and villages continue. Every day there are new victims. The Russians will only respond to strong pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. We need steps from Russia – steps towards real diplomacy. Alexei, thank you for your constructive comments and advice, and I look forward to seeing you on your visit to Kyiv," the president concluded.

