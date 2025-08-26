Zelenskyy names first countries where Ukraine will apply multiple citizenship provisions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first countries to which Ukraine’s multiple-citizenship provisions will apply are Germany, Poland, Czechia, the United States and Canada.

He stated that at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress, Censor.NET reported.

"We discussed diplomatic efforts, pressure on Russia, the return of abducted children, support for our schoolchildren, and attracting investment for reconstruction. We also discussed support for our soldiers. Representatives of the Congress said they have already directed funds toward drones and pickup trucks for the front. I am grateful for this assistance," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that issues related to multiple citizenship were discussed, and said the government will adopt the necessary implementing regulations in the near future.

As a reminder, on June 18, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11469 introducing the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

On July 15, President Zelenskyy signed the law.