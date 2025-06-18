Rada adopted draft law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No.11469 on the introduction of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET informs.

The decision was supported by 243 MPs.

Draft law on multiple citizenship

On 8 August 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on multiple citizenship to the parliament.

The President proposes that multiple citizenship (nationality) should be allowed in such cases:

simultaneous acquisition by a child of Ukrainian citizenship and citizenship of another state;

a child who is a citizen of Ukraine acquires the citizenship of his or her foreign adoptive parents;

automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a Ukrainian citizen as a result of marriage to a foreigner;

automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a Ukrainian citizen who has reached the majority age as a result of the application of the legislation on citizenship of a foreign state, if such a Ukrainian citizen has not received a document confirming the citizenship of another state;

acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure for foreigners who are citizens of states included in the list of those who can obtain citizenship under a simplified procedure;

Acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of citizenship of states from the list of those whose citizens acquire Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure.

At the same time, multiple citizenship will not be allowed for people who have the citizenship of Russia (i.e. a country recognised as an aggressor/occupying state by the Verkhovna Rada) or a state that does not recognise the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

