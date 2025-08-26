1 521 11
Russians scattered "petal" mines en masse in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Kherson, police explosives experts destroyed anti-personnel mines of the "petal" type, which were remotely scattered by Russian troops on a street in the Dniprovskyi district.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Law enforcement officials stressed that these mines are particularly dangerous for local residents, as they are invisible in grass, leaves or soil and are triggered when pressed.
During the shelling and drone attacks, explosive ordnance experts examined the area, collected the dangerous munitions and destroyed them by controlled explosion.
