They helped nearly 100 men flee abroad: Organizers of illegal departures of persons subject to conscription exposed in Bukovyna – National Police. PHOTOS

Another illegal scheme has been documented in Bukovyna: perpetrators helped nearly 100 men of conscription age flee the country, each paying them 200,000 hryvnias. The organizer and his accomplices have been served with charges.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, cited by Censor.NET, a group of individuals set up a scheme to illegally profit by arranging the escape of men subject to mobilization. A criminal case has been opened under Article 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code.

Investigators found that a 37-year-old resident of Chernivtsi region, together with two acquaintances, devised a system: they recruited front men to register as economic entities, obtained international transport licenses for them, entered their data into the Shliakh system, provided vehicles for crossing the border, found clients seeking to flee, and after receiving payment, smuggled them across the border posing as drivers of fictitious businesses.

It was established that the perpetrators facilitated the escape of nearly 100 conscription-age men, each of whom paid them 200,000 hryvnias.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General and with the operational support of the DOZOR special unit of the State Border Guard Service, law enforcement officers conducted authorized searches at the residences of the members of the criminal conspiracy. Documentation, draft records, mobile phones, and cash were seized," the police reported.

The organizer and his accomplices have been charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code. For their illegal scheme, the offenders face up to nine years in prison. Further investigation is ongoing.

