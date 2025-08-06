1 207 15
Man smuggled to Romania for $6,000: Organizer detained in Zakarpattia – SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the outskirts of Verkhnie Vodiane village, border guards uncovered an attempt to illegally smuggle a Ukrainian citizen across the border into Romania.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
A resident of the Rakhiv district, previously involved in a similar case in 2023, tried to transport a 24-year-old resident of Khust across a river section of the border. He priced his services at 6,000 US dollars.
Law enforcement apprehended the perpetrator red-handed while receiving money from the client. He has been notified of suspicion under Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border
