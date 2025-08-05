Going abroad for $11,000: attempt to smuggle man exposed in Zakarpattia – SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Border guards in Zakarpattia stopped a foreign-registered BMW attempting to illegally smuggle a man abroad.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
The exposure was carried out with the involvement of operatives from the "Dyakove" and "Vylok" departments, together with the Zakarpattia police.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password