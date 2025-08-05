ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11663 visitors online
News Photo Draft evaders smuggling across the border
1 840 4

Going abroad for $11,000: attempt to smuggle man exposed in Zakarpattia – SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Border guards in Zakarpattia stopped a foreign-registered BMW attempting to illegally smuggle a man abroad.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The exposure was carried out with the involvement of operatives from the "Dyakove" and "Vylok" departments, together with the Zakarpattia police.

Watch more: Three thousand men did not return from abroad under Ministry of Culture scheme – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1228) Evaders (311) Zakarpatska region (216)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 