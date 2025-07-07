ENG
Three thousand men did not return from abroad under Ministry of Culture scheme – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak revealed an investigation into a scheme for draft dodgers within the Ministry of Culture: 3,000 men left the country under the guise of "artists" and "technical personnel" and did not return.

It is noted that a similar scheme operates in other ministries. Statistics on exit requests across several ministries over the past two years show:

  • Ministry of Culture sent 6,450 letters

  • Ministry of Sports — 5,800

  • Ministry of Education — 4,100

  • Ministry of Health — 3,700

  • Ministry of Agrarian Policy — 2,900

Some of the men allowed to leave on these documents did not return to Ukraine.

"A recent example — the soon-to-be Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. In 2025 alone, the Ministry of Economy under her leadership helped at least five men leave for ‘agrarian events’ and not return," Zhelezniak noted.

