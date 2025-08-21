Cabinet of Ministers proposes to introduce criminal liability for illegal crossing of state border
The Cabinet of Ministers has prepared a draft law that provides for new types of punishment for conscripts who violate the rules for leaving and staying abroad.
This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, according to Censor.NET.
The government has approved a draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine regarding liability for offences related to crossing the state border of Ukraine".
The draft law proposes to exclude Article 204-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (due to its partial unconstitutionality and ineffectiveness). It also proposes to transfer the powers to consider cases of administrative offences provided for in Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (regarding illegal crossing of the state border) to the state border guard authorities.
It is also envisaged to supplement Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border) with a qualifying feature in the form of committing a criminal offence under martial law and establishing criminal liability for:
- illegal crossing of the state border in conditions of martial law or a state of emergency outside of state border crossing points;
- obstruction of the construction of border infrastructure, its damage or destruction;
- violation by a conscript, a person liable for military service of the established period of stay outside Ukraine. It is proposed to establish an obligation for persons liable for military service (conscripts, reservists) to comply with the period of stay outside Ukraine, etc.
