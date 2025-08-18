Cabinet of Ministers is preparing resolution to allow men under 22 to travel abroad - Svyrydenko

By the end of the week, the Cabinet of Ministers may adopt a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad.

This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.

The head of government clarified that this decision will be made at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers and does not require changes to the legislation.

"I think we will finalize it this week," Svyrydenko said, adding that details will follow.

We remind you that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been a ban on men of draft age (18 to 60) leaving the country. Exceptions apply only to certain categories of citizens.

