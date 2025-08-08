Deputy head of charity organization in Kyiv region accused of embezzling over UAH 1.8 million in donations for Ukraine’s Armed Forces – National Police

Police in Kyiv region have served a notice of suspicion to a woman who unlawfully used more than UAH 1.8 million in charitable donations.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, in the Fastiv district a 29-year-old native of Donetsk region misappropriated funds from a charitable organisation for her own needs. She faces up to seven years in prison.

Investigators established that while serving as deputy director of a charity, she collected donations via social media, promising to use them to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead, she spent part of the money for personal purposes.

Between August 2024 and May 2025, the woman used more than UAH 1.8 million.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Fastiv District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators have served a notice of suspicion to the former head of a charity foundation who collected funds under the guise of charity and partially misappropriated them (Part 3, Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the National Police said.

