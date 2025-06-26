Charity organization in Sumy exposed for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million in donations for AFU – prosecutors. PHOTO

Four residents of Sumy have been served with notices of suspicion for allegedly conspiring to collect funds under the guise of charity, including for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and misappropriating part of the donations (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The suspects allegedly created a charitable organization to legitimize their activities and collected donations via social media, promising to use the funds to support the Armed Forces and war victims. However, part of the collected charitable aid was used for personal needs.

Evidence has been documented showing the unlawful use of charitable donations totaling over UAH 1.6 million.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that decisions on pre-trial restraint measures for the suspects are currently being considered.