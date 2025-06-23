Officers who stole fuel from military unit in Donetsk region will be tried, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into three officers of a military unit in the Donetsk region who systematically stole fuel and lubricants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, the organiser of the criminal scheme was the commander of a logistics battalion. He involved his deputy and a staff officer in the illegal activity. According to preliminary data, the officials artificially created "surplus" fuel by entering inflated expenditure figures in the documentation for alleged trips of official vehicles. In fact, the vehicles either did not travel at all or made much shorter routes than indicated in the documents.

The offenders sold the "excess" fuel to civilians and divided the proceeds among themselves.

The officers' actions were documented from September 2024 to January 2025. As part of the investigation, 8 tonnes of fuel were seized, which will be returned to the military unit.

See more: Threatening with grenade, they forced passer-by to transfer 5,000 hryvnias: two foreigners detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS









The commander of the logistics battalion and his accomplices are accused of stealing military property committed by an organised group under martial law (Article 27(3), Article 27(5), Article 28(3), Article 410(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of these articles provides for a sentence of up to 15 years' imprisonment.