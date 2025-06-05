Threatening with grenade, they forced passer-by to transfer 5,000 hryvnias: two foreigners detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, two foreigners threatened a 34-year-old passer-by with a grenade and forced him to transfer UAH 5,000 to their bank card.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.





As noted, the incident occurred on Sobornosti Avenue at around 23:30. The victim immediately turned to the police.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the attackers. They were foreign nationals aged 34 and 41. The men were detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed in a particularly dangerous manner.

The offenders face up to 15 years in prison.

