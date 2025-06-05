ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11553 visitors online
News Photo financial fraud
3 017 26

Threatening with grenade, they forced passer-by to transfer 5,000 hryvnias: two foreigners detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, two foreigners threatened a 34-year-old passer-by with a grenade and forced him to transfer UAH 5,000 to their bank card.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

In Kyiv, foreigners with a grenade forced a passer-by to hand over 5,000 hryvnias
In Kyiv, foreigners with a grenade forced a passer-by to hand over 5,000 hryvnias

As noted, the incident occurred on Sobornosti Avenue at around 23:30. The victim immediately turned to the police.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the attackers. They were foreign nationals aged 34 and 41. The men were detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed in a particularly dangerous manner.

The offenders face up to 15 years in prison.

See more: Four men charged with aiding foreigners in illegal legalization schemes in Ukraine – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, foreigners with a grenade forced a passer-by to hand over 5,000 hryvnias
In Kyiv, foreigners with a grenade forced a passer-by to hand over 5,000 hryvnias
In Kyiv, foreigners with a grenade forced a passer-by to hand over 5,000 hryvnias

Watch more: National Police fighters eliminate 108 Russian soldiers in Toretsk direction over past month. VIDEO

Author: 

grenade (89) foreigners (64) Kyyiv (2119) police forces (1567)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 