Four men charged with aiding foreigners in illegal legalization schemes in Ukraine – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Two citizens of Uzbekistan and two citizens of Azerbaijan exploited an illegal scheme to cross the Ukrainian border and subsequently legalize their stay by entering into sham marriages with Ukrainian women.

Under the procedural supervision of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, four foreign nationals have been served with a notice of suspicion for aiding in the organization of illegal border crossings (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The organizer of the scheme, a citizen of Azerbaijan, was charged back in January. The "clients" – individuals from Central Asia and the South Caucasus seeking to reside in Ukraine – were provided with potential brides among Ukrainian women facing financial hardship, who agreed to enter into marriage for payment.

The organiser of the scheme charged foreigners between USD 1,000 and USD 3,000 for his services, of which the fictitious wives received up to UAH 10,000.

Marriage gave foreigners the right to legally obtain a temporary residence permit in Ukraine.

