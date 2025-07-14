Demanded "kickbacks" from payments to families of deceased soldiers: married couple exposed in Zaporizhzhia, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed a couple in Zaporizhzhia who organised a scheme to extort money from the families of fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in exchange for government benefits.

This was reported by the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the defendants demanded 50% of the one-time allowance from the budget, as well as part of the monthly payments guaranteed to the families of the deceased. One of the victims was the wife of a soldier of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade who died in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to the investigation, the scheme was organised by a former soldier - the founder of an NGO in Poltava region - and his wife, who worked in the psychological support department of the TCR in Zaporizhzhia. She passed him information about the relatives of the victims, and he, hiding behind his connections in the military command, extorted money, threatening to obstruct the paperwork.

The offender was detained while receiving a "kickback" on a bank card. During the searches, almost $50,000 and data of 19 other families of the fallen soldiers were seized.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.

