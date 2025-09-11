Russians strike educational institution in Kherson: security guard wounded. VIDEO

Today, on 11 September, at noon, the Russian military shelled an educational institution in the central part of Kherson with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports .

Read more: Russians daily camouflage "petal" mines among grass and garbage in Kherson - RMA

It is noted that a 61-year-old security guard came under enemy fire and sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in moderate condition. He is receiving the necessary medical care.