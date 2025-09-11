Russians strike educational institution in Kherson: security guard wounded. VIDEO
Today, on 11 September, at noon, the Russian military shelled an educational institution in the central part of Kherson with artillery.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports .
It is noted that a 61-year-old security guard came under enemy fire and sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in moderate condition. He is receiving the necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password