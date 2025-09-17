ENG
Russians attack four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Apartment block, private houses, shops and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 17 September, Russian troops shelled Dnipro, Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Fires broke out in the Dnipro district as a result of the UAV attack. The consequences are being clarified.

Nikopol district was under attack all day. The aggressor used artillery and drones, targeting Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Shelling of the Nikopol district on 17 September

As a result of the attacks, an apartment block, seven private houses, and a car were damaged. Infrastructure, a supermarket, a grocery store, and a post office were also hit.

In the Synelnykove district, enemy drones and a guided aerial bomb struck the Mezhova and Pokrov communities. Two private houses and an agricultural enterprise caught fire. A car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to updated information, at night, the Russian army hit the Malomykhailivka community with drones. Two private houses were destroyed, another four damaged. Summer kitchens and a gas pipeline were also affected.

There was also shelling in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, where the enemy hit with an FPV drone.

