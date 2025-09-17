Russians drop at least 10 bombs on Kostiantynivka daily, about 6,000 people remain in town - RMA
Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, and evacuation is underway.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
"The city is under constant shelling - the enemy drops at least 10 bombs on it every day," the statement said.
It is noted that about 6 thousand people still remain in Kostiantynivka.
"Evacuation from Kostiantynivka and other frontline settlements continues and I urge all civilians to take advantage of this opportunity," added the head of the RMA.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password