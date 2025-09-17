Russia launched "Iskander-M", S-300 and 172 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 136 enemy targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 17 September, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

The occupiers struck with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Rostov and Kursk regions, as well as 172 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT of Crimea.

More than 100 of the UAVs were Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the report said.

Missile strikes and 36 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations.

