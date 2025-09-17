Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones: critical infrastructure affected (updated)

On the night of Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region using strike UAVs.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

"Last night, the enemy directed strike UAVs at the Cherkasy region. There are consequences for critical infrastructure," he said.

"Last night, the enemy directed strike UAVs at Cherkasy region. There are consequences for critical infrastructure," he said.

Currently, the threat has been declared over in Cherkasy region. More details about the consequences of the enemy attack are not known at this time.

See more: Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Cherkasy region: two districts of region under attack. PHOTOS

As later reported by the State Emergency Service, Russian troops launched a UAV strike on critical infrastructure in the Cherkasy region.

"The attack caused a fire covering an area of 260 square metres. Pyrotechnicians inspected the site of the strike, after which rescuers extinguished the fire," the report said.







Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ukraine was being attacked by Russian "shaheds".