Russian "Shaheds" attacking Ukraine – Air Force

Russian strike drone attack on Ukraine, 16 September

On the evening of 15 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • Poltava region: UAVs headed toward Myrhorod.

  • Chernihiv region: UAVs flew past Baturyn on course toward Borzna.

  • Kharkiv region: several groups of UAVs flew past Derhachi in the direction of Kharkiv.

