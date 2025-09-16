957 1
Russian "Shaheds" attacking Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of 15 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- Poltava region: UAVs headed toward Myrhorod.
-
Chernihiv region: UAVs flew past Baturyn on course toward Borzna.
-
Kharkiv region: several groups of UAVs flew past Derhachi in the direction of Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password