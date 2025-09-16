Phoenix UAV strike: three occupiers, shelters, drones and Starlink destroyed. VIDEO
Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit continue to effectively destroy enemy forces from the air.
According to Censor.NET, the UAV operators eliminated three occupiers, four shelters, two enemy drones and two Starlink terminals. These results were published on the unit's social media pages.
"The Russians are moving in small infantry groups and are trying to 'bury' themselves underground wherever they set foot. However, our guys are destroying all enemy hideouts, their infantry and electrical equipment," the Ukrainian military added in the video description.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password