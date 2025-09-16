ENG
Phoenix UAV strike: three occupiers, shelters, drones and Starlink destroyed. VIDEO

Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit continue to effectively destroy enemy forces from the air.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV operators eliminated three occupiers, four shelters, two enemy drones and two Starlink terminals. These results were published on the unit's social media pages.

"The Russians are moving in small infantry groups and are trying to 'bury' themselves underground wherever they set foot. However, our guys are destroying all enemy hideouts, their infantry and electrical equipment," the Ukrainian military added in the video description.

