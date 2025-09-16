Zelenskyy: "It is vital world responds to every strike so Europe and U.S. don’t give Russia time for war". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A typical day for Russia, which, unfortunately, avoids really strong world pressure in response to the prolongation of the war. Night - a series of brutal attacks with rocket artillery and air bombs on Zaporizhzhia. Ordinary houses and city infrastructure were hit. The number of wounded, unfortunately, increased during the day. There are some dead. In the morning, Russian drones struck again at a civilian logistics centre in the Kyiv region. It made no military sense. A targeted Russian strike on Ukrainian business," Zelenskyy said.

The day is a blow to the centre of Kharkiv, to the university buildings. The National University of Pharmacy is just a target for Russia. Russian guided missiles continue to strike communities in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. FPV drones are used in Zaporizhzhia region. There is constant shelling of Kherson.

According to Zelenskyy, until Russia feels its really heavy losses, especially economic losses, it will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war. The President said that it is important that the world responds to every blow. It is important that Europe, the United States, the G7 and G20 countries do not give Russia time - time for war. Therefore, we need strong sanctions, strong tariffs on Russian trade.

