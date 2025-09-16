Russia actively uses kamikaze drones and "Molniya" in southern Ukraine - Defense Forces

The Russian occupiers in the southern direction have significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones and barrage munitions such as "Molniya" and "Molniya-2".

This was reported by the spokesman for the "South" Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy is using about 350 drones in the Prydniprovia sector, and 400-450 in two areas of Zaporizhzhia region. Molniya ammunition has a range of 20-22 km and is used to attack rear positions, logistics and settlements at a distance of 12-20 km from the front line. The main targets are the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway and routes from Zaporizhzhia to the east, in particular to Orikhiv, Huliaypol, and Vilnyansk.

To counter the attacks, the Ukrainian military and local administrations are building anti-drone tunnels, shelters, and other engineering structures. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy about 70-80 occupants, fifty pieces of equipment and up to 50 enemy objects, including shelters, ammunition and fuel and lubricant depots, every day.

Also, up to 200 enemy drones are eliminated daily, including FPV drones, kamikaze drones and reconnaissance vehicles, as well as up to 15-20 operators of Shahed drones, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of enemy attacks.