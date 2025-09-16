Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 14 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

A multi-storey building was damaged in Dobropillia, a private house and a shop in Sviatohorivka.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a house, a garage, a bus and a car were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Sloviansk. In Druzhkivka, 9 people were injured, 1 house was destroyed and 4 damaged; in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured. A private house was damaged in Illinivka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded, 15 private houses, 7 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings, a pharmacy, 6 garages and 3 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged, and a person was wounded in Riznykivka.

In total, Russians fired 46 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 948 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 88 children.









