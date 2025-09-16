Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region: 18 people wounded, including 2 children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers struck 540 times at 16 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy fired at least 10 times at the regional centre, preliminarily using "Tornado-S" multiple rocket launchers. The attacks took place in two districts of the city - Komunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"10 apartment buildings and 12 private sector buildings were damaged, two of them caught fire. Several non-residential buildings were also damaged, one was on fire.

13 people were injured, including two children. Six are hospitalised, all of them are receiving the necessary assistance.

"We have not yet recovered from the previous attacks in late August, and the enemy has added more work for the utility companies. Since late night, rescuers and services have been working on the ground to restore the damaged houses," Fedorov summed up.

Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Balabyno, Hryhorivka, Huliaipole, Chervone and Uspenivka. 329 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bohdanivka, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Chervone and Preobrazhenka. 17 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Huliaipole and Novodanylivka. 183 artillery strikes were conducted on Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Chervone.

Updated

"There are already 18 wounded - the number of victims of the nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Residents of the regional center are continuing to seek medical care with shrapnel wounds, concussions, and acute stress reactions," Fedorov said as of 10:41 a.m.















