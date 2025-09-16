Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least ten times: 1 person killed and 7 injured, including child. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the evening of 15 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"One person was wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Information about the destruction is being clarified," he said.
Later, repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region.
Update
"Five people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians continue to attack the regional center. As a result of a strike on a private building, five people were reportedly injured. Other consequences of the attack are being identified," Fedorov wrote later.
Update as of 01:20 a.m.: One person was killed and seven were injured, including one child. The number of people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased.
