ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10018 visitors online
News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
3 597 9

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least ten times: 1 person killed and 7 injured, including child. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 15 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"One person was wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Information about the destruction is being clarified," he said.

Later, repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 19 settlements were hit, woman was wounded. PHOTO

Update

"Five people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians continue to attack the regional center. As a result of a strike on a private building, five people were reportedly injured. Other consequences of the attack are being identified," Fedorov wrote later.

Update as of 01:20 a.m.: One person was killed and seven were injured, including one child. The number of people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased.

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Наслідки атаки росіян на Запоріжжя

See more: Russian forces struck Polohy district with FPV drone: man was wounded and minibus was damaged. PHOTO

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (557) shoot out (14743) Zaporizka region (1461) Zaporizkyy district (142) war in Ukraine (3743)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 