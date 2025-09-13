Day in Zaporizhzhia: 19 settlements were hit, woman was wounded. PHOTO

A 38-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling in the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during the day, the occupiers struck 510 times at 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes on Novoyakovlivka, Veselyanka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Poltavka, Chervone and Uspenivka," the head of the region said.

Read more: One person killed in Russian airstrike on Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

364 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Tavriyske, Malokaterinovka, Prymorske, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Pereobrazhenka, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria were shelled twice with multiple rocket launchers.

135 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipol, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.