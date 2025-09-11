One person killed in Russian airstrike on Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region
On 11 September, Russian forces dropped at least three guided aerial bombs on Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region.
The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, Censor.NET writes.
A 65-year-old man was wounded in the attack and received all necessary medical care. Residential buildings were also destroyed and damaged.
Fedorov later clarified that, unfortunately, the man could not be saved. He died from his injuries.
