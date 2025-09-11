Russians attacked Kostiantynivka: there are casualties, homes and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of 11 September and in the morning, Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region using FAB-250s, missiles and FPV drones.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at night, Russian aviation struck Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

According to preliminary data, three residents could have been trapped under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses. Measures were taken to eliminate the consequences of the air strike and to unblock the people. As a result of the work, one civilian was freed from under the rubble. His condition is assessed as light. It was also established that another civilian died after sustaining injuries incompatible with life. Her body remains under the rubble. Another person, who, according to preliminary data, could have been in the house at the time of the airstrike, was not present.

It is reported that more than ten private houses, 3 facades of apartment buildings and the facade of an educational institution were damaged as a result of this attack.

In addition, the enemy continued shelling the city in the morning. The enemy opened fire with cannon artillery and attacked with 5 "Smerch" MLRS missiles and an attack FPV drone. The shelling damaged three high-rise buildings, the facade of an administrative building, 8 garages, a truck and two cars. According to preliminary reports, there were no civilian casualties.

"Enemy attacks are aimed exclusively at civilian infrastructure and civilians. Do not hesitate to evacuate! Staying is deadly dangerous!" - said the head of the CMA.
















