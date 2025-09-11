Evacuation from frontline Kostiantynivka continues: rescuers have evacuated another 5 residents. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, rescuers of the FENIX evacuation group evacuated 5 more civilians from frontline Kostiantynivka.

The rescuers brought the people to a safer settlement, from where they will be able to go further, Censor.NET reports.

"Each such trip is not just an evacuation, it is lives saved, a chance for civilians to feel safe again, which is so lacking in frontline cities. Rescuers take risks every day to ensure that every family has the opportunity to leave under enemy fire," the post below the video reads.

