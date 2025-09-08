Ukrainian defenders carry out first evacuation of wounded soldier using ground robotic system. VIDEO

In the first weeks of using ground robotic systems (GRS), specialists of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade delivered more than a ton of supplies to the battlefield, evacuated 13 wounded soldiers, and returned the bodies of eight fallen heroes to their families.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report, Censor.NET informs.

The GRS operators carried out their most difficult and important mission for the first time. This is about the evacuation of a wounded comrade. Although this was their first such experience, it ended successfully.

"In one mission we can deliver what would take a ‘Vampire’ 20 sorties," one soldier said.

"The fighters said that control of the system was constant. However, there were problems with the video link."

"There was a rush of adrenaline because you realize you’re not just hauling 20 packs of water, you’re carrying a person. Drone pilots guided us at first like a pickup truck rushing to the zero line. The video streams were continuous," an operator explained.

